Methanex Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+229.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $984.45M (+69.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.