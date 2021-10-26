Teladoc Health Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 3:08 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (-376.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $516.79M (+78.9% Y/Y).
- Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Samuel Smith argued that Teladoc has "massive upside potential over the next decade".
- Despite posting a revenue beat with its Q2 2021 financials, Teladoc shares fell more than ~6% in the post-market session as the results indicate an ongoing slowdown, in July.
- Over the last 1 year, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 29% year to date.