Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:21 PM ET
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-2.13% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.48M (-0.42% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BXMT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- The company's stock rose +0.54% on July 28, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company closed $2.2B of new loans in Q2, driving over $400M of net portfolio growth to a record $19.2B portfolio at quarter-end.