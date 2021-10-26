Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 1:21 PM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-2.13% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.48M (-0.42% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BXMT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • The company's stock rose +0.54% on July 28, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
  • The company closed $2.2B of new loans in Q2, driving over $400M of net portfolio growth to a record $19.2B portfolio at quarter-end.
