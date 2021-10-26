Noodles & Company Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+800.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.03M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
