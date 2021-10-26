Allegiant Travel Company Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+117.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $451.35M (+124.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.