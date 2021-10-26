Zovio Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETZovio Inc (ZVO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-177.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.55M (-38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZVO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.