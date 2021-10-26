Will ServiceNow subscription revenue continue to grow in Q3?

Oct. 26, 2021 1:29 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

close up businesswoman using smartphone to checking email and reply with colleagues at home office for business financial technology communication and work from home concept

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+29.8% Y/Y).
  • Subscription revenue estimate $1.41B; Billings estimate $1.41B; Subscription billings estimate $1.32B.
  • Billings growth estimate +24.2%
  • Free cash flow estimate $221.7M
  • Dive deeper in company subscription revenue and billings in company presentation.

