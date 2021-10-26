Will ServiceNow subscription revenue continue to grow in Q3?
Oct. 26, 2021 1:29 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Subscription revenue estimate $1.41B; Billings estimate $1.41B; Subscription billings estimate $1.32B.
- Billings growth estimate +24.2%
- Free cash flow estimate $221.7M
- Dive deeper in company subscription revenue and billings in company presentation.
- Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock witnessed a beat in earnings with a 31% growth in subscription revenue.
- Bullish rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'The Reasons Why ServiceNow Deserves Higher Valuations'
- Among more company news: 'ServiceNow buys Mapwize; financial terms not disclosed'
- A comparative metrics of stock return vs. its peers.