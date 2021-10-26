Ocugen partner asked by WHO for further clarification on COVID-19 shot - HT
Oct. 26, 2021 1:27 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Indian newspaper Hindustan Times tweeted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for further clarification from Bharat Biotech on its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has partnered with Bharat Biotech to commercialize the COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. market.
- The stock surged as a WHO panel started its review on Tuesday for a potential Emergency Use Listing for the vaccine.
The technical advisory group has asked for "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for a final "risk-benefit assessment" of the vaccine, named Covaxin, India’s NDTV reports. The panel is scheduled to meet on Nov. 03 for a final assessment.
- The whole-viron inactivated vaccine has received the regulatory authorization in India, and millions of vaccine recipients in the country await its WHO clearance for international travel.
- However, in a bearish thesis on Ocugen (OCGN), Seeking Alpha contributor BOOX Research argues that the company may be too late to battle leading players in the COVID-19 vaccine race.
- "This WHO review and potential approval were sort of expected, so curious that the market is running shares higher,” the contributor notes.
- “The big step will be getting approvals in Canada/ US and it's still unclear what spot Covaxin will take next to the already approved vaccines on the market.”
Last month, Ocugen (OCGN) shares slipped after the WHO raised technical queries on the vaccine from the developer, sparking concerns over a potential delay for its authorization.