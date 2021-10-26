CME Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:33 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CME has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- The company's stock rose +0.71% on July 28, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company's Q2 earnings beat reflected increased trading volume and introduction of new products.
- In October, CME announced that its international average daily volume reached 5M contracts in Q3.
- The company also reported 11% growth in September ADV and 14% in Q3.
- In September CME and IHS Markit launched a post-trade solutions joint venture for the global OTC markets.