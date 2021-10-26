What to expect from Yum China's 3Q earnings?
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-57.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect KFC comp. sales of -12.7%; Pizza Hut Casual Dining comparable sales is seen at -9.75%.
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Shares rose 1.83% on July 28, despite the company missing its Q2 EPS estimates and generating a revenue that was in-line with Wall Street expectations. Same-store sales grew 5% Y/Y, with increases of 4% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut, excluding FX.
- Yum China hosted its 2021 virtual investor day a month ago, outlining its Fortifying Resiliency, Accelerating Growth" strategy. The fast-food restaurant company plans to accelerate its store network expansion, aiming for 20,000 stores as the next milestone. Over the long term, Yum China sees the potential to achieve high single-digit to double-digit percentage system sales growth, operating profit growth and earnings per share growth.
- However, the company warned in its recent business update that Q3 adj. operating profit may be 50-60% lower as operations are heavily affected by lockdowns amid the newest COVID outbreak in China. Same-store sales in August declined by mid-teens percentage Y/Y, or close to an ~20% decline compared to August 2019. Yum China expects the recovery of sales to take time, but hopes to aggressively expand with 1,300 new stores by the end of 2021 as lockdowns let up.