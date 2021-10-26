DTE Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 1:37 PM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.35B
  • Over the last 2 years, DTE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • A quick browse through last quarter beat and guidance raised for EPS from $5.36 - $5.66 to $5.62 - $5.92 vs. consensus of $5.65.
