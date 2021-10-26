IDEX Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:42 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.44M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.