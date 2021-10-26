Annaly Capital Management Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:43 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.3M
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.01% (first time in 3 months) at the end of September, up from 2.98% at the start of the quarter. Mortgage rates will continue to rise modestly which will likely have an impact on home prices, causing them to moderate slightly after increasing over the last year, as per Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- The Wall St. average rating is Bullish, and SA Authors rating is Neutral.
- Peer, AGNC traded flat after reporting Q3 results. CEO Peter Federico says the Federal Reserve's guidance on its timeline for tapering its asset purchases "reaffirms our prior view that mortgage spread volatility should be limited because the Federal Reserve has been transparent and effective in setting expectations."
- Over the last 2 years, NLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time.