Vertiv Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:43 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 vs -$0.05 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.