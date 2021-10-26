M/I Homes Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:44 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.47 (+38.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MHO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.