Owens Corning Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:45 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+44.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.