Teledyne Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 1:46 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.69 (+48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+73.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.