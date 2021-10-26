Greenbrier falls 7% after reporting mixed Q4 results
Oct. 26, 2021 1:46 PM ETGBXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) fell 6.9% after declining 21% year-o-year and missing revenue consensus by $27M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.22 primarily from increased deliveries and tax benefit from the CARES Act.
- New railcar orders for 6,700 units valued at $665 million and deliveries of 4,500 units, resulted in a 1.5x book-to-bill, the third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill over 1.0x.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of August 31, 2021 was 26,600 units with an estimated value of $2.8 billion. Operating cash flow exceeded $80 million.
- Completed nearly $1.5 billion of debt refinancing effectively doubling the maturity profile of Greenbrier's debt.
- William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Momentum continues to build in our international markets with approximately 30% of our backlog for delivery in Europe and Brazil. Our strategic focus remains unchanged as we enter fiscal 2022, particularly given challenges brought about by inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain issues."
- Today, Greenbrier (GBX) separately announced the appointment of Lorie Tekorius as the Company's next CEO and President, effective March 1, 2022.
- Press Release, Presentation