International Paper Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 vs. $0.71 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.84B (+14.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.05B.
  • Previous week, the company announced dividend reduction of 10% and $2B buyback program.
  • Last month, in connection with the previously announced separation and spin-off of its global papers business, the company has declared pro rata distribution of ~80.1% of outstanding Sylvamo common stock.
  • Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
