VICI Properties Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor16 Comments
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.45 (-38.86% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $375.42M (+10.53% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VICI has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -1.52% on July 29, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 28, post-market, beating analysts estimates.
- In August, the company announced that it was acquiring MGM Growth Properties for ~ $17.2B, including debt.