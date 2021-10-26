Harley-Davidson Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 2:01 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+19.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 27.9%.
- Last quarter, company topped Q2 estimates with revenue growth of ~77%.
- Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.