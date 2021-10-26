Bunge Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 2:06 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.89B (+36.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted Total segment EBIT of $332.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.