Evercore Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 2:18 PM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (compared to $1.11 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.26M (+61.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.