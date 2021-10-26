Carriage Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carriage (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.06M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.