United Rentals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.81 (+26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B.
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.