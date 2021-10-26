CyrusOne Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.99 (+3.45% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.09M (+10.38% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CONE has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company's stock declined -3.80% on July 29, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 28, post-market, beating analysts estimates.
- The company boosted 2021 revenue, and FFO guidance ranges after Q2 beat.
- In September, the company reported that it was exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale.