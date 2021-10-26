O'Reilly Automotive Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.16 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comparable sales of +0.76%, gross profit margin rate of 52.4%.
- Over the last 1 year, ORLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.