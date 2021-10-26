Kilroy Realty Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.93 (-5.69% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.76M (-0.24% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KRC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.