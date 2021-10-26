Universal Insurance Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+142.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.82M (-9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UVE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.