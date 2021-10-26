Everest Re Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.62 (-166.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.