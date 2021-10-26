Industrial Logistics Properties Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Industrial Logistics Properties (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.47 (+3.04% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.93M (-15.64% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ILPT has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.