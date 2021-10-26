McDonald's Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.04B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +9.95%
- Operating income is estimated to be $2.67B
- Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Goldman Sachs is out with a positive note on McDonald's MCD and Starbucks SBUX ahead of the Q3 earnings reports from the restaurant sector giants.
