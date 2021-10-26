General Dynamics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect from segment recovery
Oct. 26, 2021 2:58 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)LMT, RTXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.99 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.86B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating margin rate of 10.9% and free cash flow of $1.08B.
- Peers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reported mixed Q3 results, with revenue lagging the consensus mark.
- The Combat Systems and Marine Systems segments have been witnessing growth over the past few quarters and is expected to have seen a top-line improvement in the third quarter, primarily driven by solid demand for combat vehicles, in particular the Abrams battle tank and the Stryker vehicle.
- Aerospace business unit expected to recover in Q3 with improved delivery figures.
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's growth trajectory is further strengthened with new product offerings of G400 and G800.
- Contributor Juntin.J Lee is Bullish on stock and expects a 15-20% upside with a solid 2% dividend yield.
- On YTD basis shares have grown ~40%. Wall Street Analysts rating is bullish on stock.