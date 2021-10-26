Six Flags Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021
- Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+213.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.07M (+365.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $254.4M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Jefferies says Six Flags SIX visitations trends weakened at the end of September as anticipated. After conducting a data dive, analyst David Katz says SIX visitation were down 1% in Q3 vs. the 2019 level and September visitation fell 23.7% against the two-year ago period.
