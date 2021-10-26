Six Flags Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+213.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.07M (+365.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $254.4M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Jefferies says Six Flags SIX visitations trends weakened at the end of September as anticipated. After conducting a data dive, analyst David Katz says SIX visitation were down 1% in Q3 vs. the 2019 level and September visitation fell 23.7% against the two-year ago period.
  • Theme park stocks: Six Flags gains on improved trends, SeaWorld sees two-notch quant rating upgrade
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.