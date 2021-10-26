Universal Health Services at an eight-month low after earnings missed expectations

  • Recording the biggest one-day loss since February, the shares of Universal Health Services (UHS -4.7%) have approached an eight-month low after the company fell short of analyst expectations with its Q3 2021 earnings.
  • The net income attributed to the company dropped ~9.5% YoY to $218.4M on a reported basis despite ~13% and ~2% YoY increase in net revenues generated from the acute care services and Behavioral Health Care Services during the quarter.
  • “The developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022,” the company wrote in its earnings release.
  • Commenting on the results, UBS analyst Andrew Mok argued: “Elevated labor costs pressured both segments, but had a much larger impact on behavioral results.”
  • “Expect the stock to trade on the quarter’s results, which disappoint against even bearish expectations,” Mok noted with a sell rating on the stock.
  • Other healthcare providers are also in the red today. Notable decliners include Community Health Systems (CYH -5.4%), Select Medical Holdings (SEM -2.0%), and Surgery Partners (SGRY -2.0%).
  • Acadia Healthcare (ACHC -1.0%), a rival operator of Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) in psychiatric care, is also trading lower as investors await its earnings release on Friday before the market opens.
  • The above healthcare providers have slipped over the past 30-period to underperform the broader market, as shown in the graph below.
