Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 3:04 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+30.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Old Dominion reported Q3 shipment growth under pressure of supply chain constraints.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.