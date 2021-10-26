Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 3:04 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Old Dominion reported Q3 shipment growth under pressure of supply chain constraints.