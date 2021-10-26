Costamare Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 3:06 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+213.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.7M (+106.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMRE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.