Ryder Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 3:07 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (+72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.