Upwork Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.59M (+30.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $4.48M
  • Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • "Upwork: Promising, But Expensive," writes Gary Alexander in detailed analysis on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.