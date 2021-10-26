Upwork Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.59M (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $4.48M
- Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- "Upwork: Promising, But Expensive," writes Gary Alexander in detailed analysis on the stock.