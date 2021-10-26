Flowserve Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.98M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.