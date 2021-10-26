Meritage Homes Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 3:16 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.45 (+56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
