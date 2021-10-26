What's in store for Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 26, 2021 3:17 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.72B (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Coca-Cola EPS may rise 5% on on-premise recovery.
- Comparable adj. gross margin estimated at +60.4%.
- Organic revenue seen at +11% while price/mix forecasted at +5.83%.
- Change in concentrate sales estimated at +5.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Ahead of the earnings report, UBS is confident on Coca-Cola and has maintained its Buy rating with a positive view.
- Volume gains in the trademark Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; the nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and hydration, sports, coffee and tea categories are expected to get reflected in Q3, Nasdaq cites.
- YTD basis, the stock has lost 1.1% and is currently trading around its 52-week high levels.
- The stock reports a Forward Yield of 3.1%; SA Contributor JR Research recently wrote that Coco-Cola stock is driving dividends with an incredible cash flow machine.