What's in store for Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings?

Oct. 26, 2021 3:17 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Ljiljana Perisic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.72B (+11.7% Y/Y).
  • Coca-Cola EPS may rise 5% on on-premise recovery.
  • Comparable adj. gross margin estimated at +60.4%.
  • Organic revenue seen at +11% while price/mix forecasted at +5.83%.
  • Change in concentrate sales estimated at +5.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • Ahead of the earnings report, UBS is confident on Coca-Cola and has maintained its Buy rating with a positive view.
  • Volume gains in the trademark Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; the nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and hydration, sports, coffee and tea categories are expected to get reflected in Q3, Nasdaq cites.
  • YTD basis, the stock has lost 1.1% and is currently trading around its 52-week high levels.
  • The stock reports a Forward Yield of 3.1%; SA Contributor JR Research recently wrote that Coco-Cola stock is driving dividends with an incredible cash flow machine.
