Xilinx Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETXLNXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $890.58M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Capital expenditure estimate $21.8M (range $17.2M-$27.9M)
- R&D expenses estimate $249.7M
- Over the last 2 years, XLNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.