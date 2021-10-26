What to expect from Spotify's Q3 2021 earnings?
Oct. 26, 2021 3:27 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -€0.12 (+79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €2.45B (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects MAU of 381.8M, total premium subscribers of 172.7M and average rev. per user estimate €4.25.
- Gross margin rate estimated to be 25.9%.
- The company has inked a partnership with Shopify to make it easier for artists to sell products.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company has delivered an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last four quarters, on average.
- Wall St. Analysts rating is bullish on stock.
- Over the period of six months, shares slipped ~9%. The stock has underperformed over the period of one year, as seen in the graph below.