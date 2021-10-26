What to expect from Spotify's Q3 2021 earnings?

Oct. 26, 2021 3:27 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -€0.12 (+79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €2.45B (+23.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects MAU of 381.8M, total premium subscribers of 172.7M and average rev. per user estimate €4.25.
  • Gross margin rate estimated to be 25.9%.
  • The company has inked a partnership with Shopify to make it easier for artists to sell products.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company has delivered an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last four quarters, on average.
  • Wall St. Analysts rating is bullish on stock.
  • Over the period of six months, shares slipped ~9%. The stock has underperformed over the period of one year, as seen in the graph below.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.