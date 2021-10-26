Roivant Sciences gains as Truist projects over $20B value in the long run
Oct. 26, 2021 3:29 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Recently IPO’ed Roivant Sciences (ROIV +17.3%) has recorded the biggest intra-day gain since its public debut early this month after Truist initiated its coverage with a Buy recommendation projecting over $20B value for the London-based biopharma/ health-tech company.
- “Roivant's novel business model underappreciated by investors, in our view; with their evolving AI technology platform and integrated drug discovery strategy, we see ROIV as a potential >$20B company in the longer-term,” the analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote.
- Arguing that the stock’s current valuation reflects cash and over $1B peak sales likely attributed to Dermavant, Karnauskas anticipates sizable growth for the company in the long run backed by its “sophisticated internal discovery and development engine.”
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) has lost more than 12% since it went public on Oct. 01 thanks to a business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.