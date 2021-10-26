Roivant Sciences gains as Truist projects over $20B value in the long run

Oct. 26, 2021 3:29 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Recently IPO’ed Roivant Sciences (ROIV +17.3%) has recorded the biggest intra-day gain since its public debut early this month after Truist initiated its coverage with a Buy recommendation projecting over $20B value for the London-based biopharma/ health-tech company.
  • “Roivant's novel business model underappreciated by investors, in our view; with their evolving AI technology platform and integrated drug discovery strategy, we see ROIV as a potential >$20B company in the longer-term,” the analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote.
  • Arguing that the stock’s current valuation reflects cash and over $1B peak sales likely attributed to Dermavant, Karnauskas anticipates sizable growth for the company in the long run backed by its “sophisticated internal discovery and development engine.”
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) has lost more than 12% since it went public on Oct. 01 thanks to a business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.