Poshmark: Needham keeps Hold rating as Apple's new policy expected to increase costs
Oct. 26, 2021 3:44 PM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH)By: SA News Team
- Poshmark (POSH -4.9%) trades down as Needham reiterates is Hold rating on the stock in an analyst note Tuesday.
- Analysts at the firm said that the new Apple policy that restricts data collection on iPhones will have "the biggest negative lateral" for Poshmark. Needham predicts that the online retailer, which relies heavily on digital marketing, will post results that are in-line with expectations, with higher advertising costs weighing down earnings.
- Poshmark will report Q3 results on Tuesday, Nov. 9 after the market closes.
- POSH stock has fallen steadily after it jumped up to over $100 shortly following the company's IPO.
