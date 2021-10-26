Chipotle and Roblox plan to partner in the Metaverse and the real world
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -1.3%) says it is celebrating its annual Boorito Halloween event by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).
- In the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, Chipotle will make $1M in free burritos available to Roblox (RBLX) users and offer access to new virtual Halloween costumes and exclusive virtual items.
- Out in the real world, Chipotle fans in the U.S. can get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée on Halloween as part of the Boorito celebration.
- "As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are," says Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt.
- The metaverse tie-in announcement arrives in front of Facebook's Code Conference later this week, during which the social media giant is expected to talk about the Metaverse. That potential has the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) in the spotlight.