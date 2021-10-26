Axcella Health climbs after positive mention on Barron’s

  • The shares of Axcella Health (AXLA +33.2%) have recorded the biggest intraday gain since June after Barron’s highlighted the potential of the clinical-stage biotech in treating the patients suffering the long-term health effects of COVID-19 (Long Covid).
  • The company has just announced the launch of a new Phase 2 program to evaluate its experimental drug AXA1125 as a treatment for Long COVID.
  • The company cited preclinical trials to indicate that AXA1125 has restored the mitochondrial function, which is implicated in causing the most common symptom of the condition – Long COVID-induced fatigue.
  • The stock has crashed from $20 per share at its IPO in May 2019 to $3, indicating a market cap of $100M, the author, Bill Alpert, points out, adding that it is just above the level of cash in the company’s balance sheet.
  • Axcella (NASDAQ:AXLA) is a spinoff created by Noubar Afeyan, the founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, the investor behind Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • "With so few expectations implied in its stock price, Axcella is a cheap way to bet on Afeyan and his Flagship colleagues," Alpert wrote.
  • Over the past 12-month period, Axcella (AXLA) has shed more than a third of value, as shown in the graph below.
