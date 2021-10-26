NCR EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue

  • NCR (NYSE:NCR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $1.9B (+19.5% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
  • Press Release

  • Second Half 2021 Outlook: Revenue of $4.0 - $4.1 billion; Adjusted EBITDA to be $700 - $750 million; Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.30 - $1.50; Free cash flow of $325 - $375 million.

  • Significant profit margin expansion driven by a favorable mix of revenue

  • Cash flow from operations of $497 million; Free cash flow of $125 million

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.