NCR EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 4:09 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- NCR (NYSE:NCR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.52.
- Revenue of $1.9B (+19.5% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
- Press Release
Second Half 2021 Outlook: Revenue of $4.0 - $4.1 billion; Adjusted EBITDA to be $700 - $750 million; Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.30 - $1.50; Free cash flow of $325 - $375 million.
Significant profit margin expansion driven by a favorable mix of revenue
Cash flow from operations of $497 million; Free cash flow of $125 million