F5 Networks EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue

Oct. 26, 2021 4:10 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.01 beats by $0.26; GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $682M (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $10.47M.
  • Outlook: For 1Q22, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $665 to $685M, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.71 to $2.83 per diluted share; for FY22, it expects to deliver revenue growth of 8% to 9%, including software revenue growth of 35% to 40%.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for 1Q22 revenue stands at $667.27M (+6.8% Y/Y) while EPS is estimated at $2.76 (+6.6% Y/Y); for FY22, revenue growth is seen at 6.37% to $2.77B.
  • Shares trading 2.1% higher after hours
  • Press Release
